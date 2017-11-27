Troopers Seek Whereabouts of Big Lake Man Missing since Friday

- Home
Alaska State Troopers are asking the public to be on the look out and to call in information on a B ig Lake man who was reported missing and was last seen in the Big Lake area on Friday night.
Troopers say that 60-year-old Brian Lee Hauser was reported missing at 7 pm on Sunday evening, after he was last seen driving his red/maroon 2017 Jeep Cherokee in the Big Lake area at 9 pm on Friday night. The Alaska license plate on the Jeep is JKL113.
If you have information on Hauser’s whereabouts, or his Jeep, please call Aalska State Troopers at 9078-745-2131.