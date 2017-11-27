Widgetized Section

Troopers Seek Whereabouts of Big Lake Man Missing since Friday

Alaska Native News Nov 27, 2017.
Brian Hauser has been reported missing.

Alaska State Troopers are asking the public to be on the look out and to call in information on a B ig Lake man who was reported missing and was last seen in the Big Lake area on Friday night.

Troopers say that 60-year-old Brian Lee Hauser was reported missing at 7 pm on Sunday evening, after he was last seen driving his red/maroon 2017 Jeep Cherokee in the  Big Lake area at 9 pm on Friday night. The Alaska license plate on the Jeep is JKL113.

If you have information on Hauser’s whereabouts, or his Jeep, please call Aalska State Troopers at 9078-745-2131.


