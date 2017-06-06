Troopers Seeking Information in Kenai Burglars

Alaska Native News Jun 6, 2017.

Troopers announced today that they received a report of a burglary at a Kenai residence on May 29th and opened an investigation. It was found that sometime previously, several items were stolen, including:

2002 white Jeep Liberty w/ Montana license plate #568034C

4 Dall Sheep mounts (one of which has a bullet embedded in one horn)

Caribou antler chandelier w/five light globes

Two burl wood bowls

Kimber rifle-300 Winchester Short Magnum, bolt action w/with maplewood stock and Leopold scope

Various pelts

As troopers investigated, they found that a local horn and antler shop reported on May 25th that two individuals had come to the shop and attempted to sell the owner a Dall Sheep mount.





The shop owner described the two suspects as both standing approximately 5-foot 6-inches tall. One was described to be approximately 150 pounds and the other approximately 175 pounds. The shop owner reported that both men were in their mid-20s with dark hair and dark skin, and to be of possible Hispanic descent.

The two suspects were in the white 2002 Jeep Liberty that had yet to be reported as stolen.

Troopers believe that the two suspects may have gone to other shops or online, in areas other than the Kenai Peninsula, in an attempt to sell off the rest of the stolen items.

AST is asking for information regarding this incident from the public, and the public is asked to call troopers at 907-262-4453.





