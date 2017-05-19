Troopers Seize Two Pounds of Weed after Fairbanks Pursuit

Alaska Native News May 19, 2017.

A pursuit after an attempted traffic stop netted Fairbanks-based troopers two pounds of marijuana on Thursday, the trooper dispatch reported.

A patrol trooper attempted to pull over a 1999 Oldsmobile Bravada for a moving violation on the Mitchell expressway at 9:27 pm on Thursday night after observing a moving violation, it was reported.

But, rather than pull over, the driver of the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Joelle Foster, instead elected to flee from AST. She accelerated away and troopers took up pursuit. The chase was short-lived and Foster was apprehended on Van Horn Road.

The investigation at the scene found that Foster had over 30 ounces of weed in her vehicle. As a result, Foster was arrested and charged with Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer I, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance III, and Reckless Driving.

She was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center, where she was held without bail.


