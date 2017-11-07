Troopers Thwart Burglary in Progress at Wasilla Construction Site

Alaska Native News Nov 7, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers thwarted a burglary in progress after receiving a call from the employee of a construction company on Sunday morning, the trooper dispatch revealed.

According to the report, AST received a 911 call reporting a burglary in progress at 8:06 am on Sunday morning, after an employee saw observed the suspects on the property on a remote security system in the yard.

Troopers, Alaska Wildlife troopers and the Wasilla police responded to the scene and upon their arrival, located a 1992 GMC Suburban outside of the fence. When they made contact, they found a suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jacob Still inside the vehicle, along with items stolen from tthe construction site. He was arrested without incident, the trooper dispatch reported.

A second suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Tony Saley, of Wasilla fled the construction site upon arrival of authorities. Wildlife Troopers, along with State Troopers and K9 “skippy, tracked Saley as he fled into a nearby swamp.

After a four-hour search, Saley was loccated, but because of the swampy area and open water, could not access him. Wildlife Troopers responded with an airboat, and in short time, apprehended Saley. He was transported to the Mat-Su Medical Center by EMS.





Following Saley’s release from medical care, both he and Still were transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial facility in Palmer, where they were remanded on Burglary charges. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.