Troopers Track Big Lake Burglar’s Footprints in the Snow to His House

AST arrested a 19-year-old burglary suspect in big Lake after successfully tracking his footsteps for two miles through fresh snow on Tuesday afternoon, trooper’s reported.
Troopers received a burglary and theft report from a residence on Simon Court in Big Lake at 3:39 pm on Tuesday. They responded and initiated an investigation, to find that a suspect had entered a residence through a window and made of with approximately $500 worth of tools. The victim reported that the burglary/theft occurred sometime in the previous two hours.
After following the tracks through the snow, which led them approximately 2 miles from the scene of the crime, they made contacted and interviewed Zane Finger, of Big Lake. During the interview, Finger admitted to stealing the items. Those items were recovered and given back to the owner.
Charges of Burglary I and Theft III have been filed in the Palmer Court.