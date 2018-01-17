Troopers Use Chemical Munitions to Take Barricaded Anchor Point Man into Custody

Alaska Native News Jan 17, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers report that the Anchor Point barricade incident on Tuesday afternoon ended with the suspect taken into custody and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai.

AST was contacted at 1:09 pm on Tuesday and the caller reported that a side by side ATV had been stolen from his property on the Old Sterling Highway in Anchor Point.

When troopers arrived, they and the owner were able to follow the vehicle tracks through Anchor Point to a wooded area behind La Duquesa Lane. Troopers then followed the footprints to a trailer at a La Duquesa Lane.

Seeing movement in the trailer, troopers attempted to make contact to no avail. As the investigation continued, troopers were able to identify the suspect as Dellan Vanbuskirk, who, it was found, had an outstanding arrest warrant for a prior Burglary/Theft case.

As the afternoon progressed, troopers would find that Vanbuskirk had barricaded himself in the trailer. As a result, the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) was activated. Several hours would go by as the team unsuccessfully attempted verbal contact.





Chemical munitions would finally be deployed and troopers made entrance into the structure. After a search, Vanbuskirk would be located hiding under the trailer. Following his arrest, the suspect was transported to Kenai and jailed on his outstanding warrant and new charges of Vehicle Theft and Criminal Mischief.