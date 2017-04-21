Troopers/OCS Seek Information on Whereabouts for Wasilla Father/Daughter

Alaska Native News Apr 21, 2017.
Troopers are asking the public to locate four-year-old Charlie Martin or her father, 57-year-old Raymond Martin. Images-AST

The Alaska State Troopers asked for assistance from people with information or has seen a Wasilla area child and her father in a release on Friday. They did so in response to a request from the Office of Child Services (OCS).

According to the request from OCS, they first attempted to locate 4-year-old Charlie Martin on March 21st, when, her father, 57-year-old Raymond Martin, of Wasilla,  failed to relinquish her.

Charges of Custodial Interference II were issued today in the case.

Troopers, on Friday, asked that “Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Charlie or Raymond Martin are asked to contact law enforcement immediately. Troopers in the Valley can be contacted at 352-5401.”


