Trump Administration Moves to Eliminate Pre-Existing Conditions Protections

(Anchorage, AK) – While you were sleeping, the Trump Administration asked the courts to overturn a key provision of the Affordable Care Act that protects patients with pre-existing conditions from discrimination by insurance companies. This is the Trump Administration’s latest and most dangerous step yet to repeal and sabotage our care.
The Trump administration now argues it’s unconstitutional to stop insurance companies from denying or dropping coverage for people with pre-existing conditions like cancer, asthma, or diabetes. The move could strip 326,400 Alaskans of key protections created under the ACA that ensure insurance companies cannot discriminate against them.
If you are one of up to 130 million Americans who has a pre-existing condition and the Trump Administration gets their way, your protections will disappear overnight. Insurance companies will once again be allowed to deny you coverage or hit you with exorbitant medical bills and push you into bankruptcy.
A Kaiser Family Foundation poll in June 2017 showed that 70% of those polled, including 59% of Republicans, wanted Washington to continue barring insurers from charging people with preexisting conditions more for their coverage.
As the LA Times points out, “This is jaw-dropping. Even Republicans who’ve complained about Obamacare have been loath to undo the protections for people with preexisting conditions who are not covered by large employers’ health plans. That’s because the public supports them, and unequivocally so.”
