Trump Fires Scaramucci From Communications Director Role
Anthony Scaramucci’s first day at the press podium at the White House .
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday abruptly fired Anthony Scaramucci as his communications director, just over a week after the New York financier started work in the key White House post.
Trump ousted the 53-year-old Scaramucci at the request of new White House chief of staff John Kelly, officials told U.S. news outlets.
The White House officially announced that Scaramucci was leaving in order to give Kelly a “clean slate” to run day-to-day operations of the White House staff.
Scaramucci was little known to the American public before arriving on the Washington political scene in mid-July.
He quickly made national headlines with a vulgar, sexually suggestive rant to a correspondent for The New Yorker, which the magazine published last week. Scaramucci railed against two of Trump’s key White House aides: Reince Priebus, whom Trump fired as chief of staff on Friday and replaced with Kelly, and the president’s chief strategist, Stephen Bannon.
Source: VOA