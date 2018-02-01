Trump Says his Address on Tuesday was the Most-Watched State of Union Speech

Alaska Native News Feb 1, 2018.

President Donald Trump once again over-inflated his viewer numbers, saying that his address was “the highest number in history,” but, according to Nielsen, that is not true.

The TV rating company reports that about 45.6 million watched Trump on Tuesday night. That’s well below the viewership for former President Barack Obama’s first State of the Union, which was about 48 million, and it was also below Trump’s own joint address to Congress that he gave last year.

Trump’s address on Tuesday was below the 46.8 million viewers who tuned into President Bill Clinton’s first State of the Union speech, and was dwarfed by the 51.7 million who tuned in to watch President George W. Bush’s first address in 2002.

Trump tends to over-exaggerate his viewership. He argued falsely last year after his that his inauguration was seen and attended by the most people in the history of the U.S. The falsehood was immediately shown out by facts by the media and imagery.





