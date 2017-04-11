Trump Says North Korea “Looking for Trouble”

Alaska Native News Apr 11, 2017.

On Tuesday, President Trump took to Twitter and tweeted, “North Korea is looking for trouble,” concerning its nuclear weapons development program and asked China for assistance.

He went on to say in a second tweet, that last week, he “explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!”

Analysts believe that North Korea is preparing for another nuclear test, its sixth. Kim Jong Un said that their development and testing of nuclear weapons is justified for their defense in light of last week’s tomahawk missile attack, where 59 missiles were launched at a Syrian airport facility. North Korea warned on Tuesday that any sign of aggression will be met wwith a nuclear attack.

Trump dispatched the USS Carl Vincent Battle Group to the area of the North Pacific off-shore of North Korea last week.

China is North Korea’s most important ally and their largest trade partner.





