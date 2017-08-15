Trump Shows Poor Form in Early Morning Re-Tweet

Alaska Native News Aug 15, 2017.

In an early morning tweet on Tuesday, Trump continued his assault on CNN, following his comment at the press conference related to the Charlottesville incident, where he told Jim Acosta, when asked a question, ““I like real news, not fake news. You’re fake news.” To which Acosta retorted, “Haven’t you spread a lot of fake news yourself, sir?” Trump ignored the reply.

Trump later took to Twitter to tweet, ““Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied…truly bad people!”

This morning’s re-tweet, which was taken down a short time later, Trump re-posted a locomotive, named the “Trump Train,” ramming into, and running over a depiction of CNN on the tracks.

Trump must have realized his poor judgement and timing in light of the reccent running over of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, and took down his latest attack on CNN, but not before several news outlets were able to capture the ill-conceived re-tweet.

An un-named source at the White House said the president had “inadvertently posted” the graphic.

