Trump to Comey: ” Better Hope that there are No ‘Tapes’ of our Conversations”

Alaska Native News May 12, 2017.

As the on-air scuffle between Trump an his former Director of the FBI, James Comey, continues to heat up following Comey’s firing this week, Trump implied that he may have secret tapes of his meetings with the FBI head, saying, “James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

Trump remains under fire in the press and on the Hill after firing Comey on Tuesday as Comey was in the midst of an FBI investigation on Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties with the Trump campaign as they did so.

It was shortly after taking office, that Trump sat down to dinner with Comey, and it is alleged that at the dinner, Trump asked Comey to “pledge loyalty to him,” but, according to sources close to Comey, he refused but replied that he would “always be honest with him.” Trump, it is reported continued asking for loyalty from the FBI head and Comey finally told Trump that he would have his “honest loyalty.

Trump went on air on Thursday and said that he had in fact asked Comey if he personally was under investigation. Trump told NBC’s lester Holt that Comey assured him three times that he was not.

The White House initially placed the blame on the firing onto Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and a memo that he had given to Trump. But, later, Trump would throw his entire senior staff under the bus during the interview and say to Holt that he had been planning to fire Comey for quite some time and would have done so regardless of what Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions said or wrote.

It is widely believed that Trump ousted Comey because of the intensifying probe into the Russian scandal. Just days before being axed, Comey had sought more resources for the investigation into Russia and the Trump campaign a congressional source revealed.

Many on Capitol Hill are calling for an independent investigation into the Trump/Russian scandal.

As to secret tapes of conversations between Comey and Trump? It is highly unlikely that any exist, after Nixon’s Watergate scandal, taping of presidential conversations fell out of favor for obvious reasons.

Trump’s answer for the firing, “”He wasn’t doing a good job, very simply.”





