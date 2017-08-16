Trump’s Council and Forum Disbanded as More CEOs Flee
Two more prominent business leaders resigned from Trump’s advisory council on Wednesday, bringing the total this week alone at eight.
The latest defections came from 3M’s CEO, president and chairman of the board, Inge Thulin, and CEO of Campbell’s CEO Denise Morrison, following resignations of six other leaders this week.
As the stream of business leaders continued to the door from the Manufacturing Council, and with more resignations likely in the coming hours and days, a second forum, the Strategic and Policy Forum, released a statement revealing that their forum was disbanding.
In a tweet about the same time as the announcement, Trump once again took to Twitter to type, “Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!” Basically telling the remaining corporate leaders on the Manufacturing Council, you can’t quit, YOU’RE FIRED!
This latest tweet is much different than yesterday’s tweet where he said, “For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS!”
Key Republicans released statements and came out against Trump’s decision to backtrack on his earlier statement, where the White House worked to clear up Trump’s comments on the Charlottesville made on Saturday.
House Speaker Paul Ryan said, “We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity.”
Senator Marco Rubio stated, “Mr. President, you can’t allow #WhiteSupremacists to share only part of blame.”
Ohio governor John Kasich said, “The president of the United States needs to condemn these kind of hate groups. This is about the fact that now these folks are apparently going to go other places and they think that they had some sort of a victory. There is no moral equivalency between the KKK, the neo-Nazis, and anybody else. Anybody else is not the issue. These folks went there to disrupt.”
Senator Charles Shumer, Democratic leader, pointed out, “When David Duke and white supremacists cheer your remarks, you’re doing it very, very wrong. Great and good American presidents seek to unite, not divide. Donald Trump’s remarks clearly show he is not one of them.”
Across the globe, leaders have also come out in opposition to Trump’s remarks and his perceived affinity to the far right movements.
