Tuluksak Man Arrested in Village Post Office Burglary

Alaska Native News Feb 5, 2018.

A burglary and theft at the post office in Tuluksak on Friday prompted an investigation by Alaska State troopers that led to the arrest of one 34-year-old man the very same day, troopers revealed.

The incident occurred late Thursday night or early Friday morning, and it was discovered and reported to AST at 1 PM that day. Troopers responded and initiated a preliminary investigation at the post office. They found that the suspect later identified as Antone Suskuk, had forced his way into the post office through a door, and stole 11 United States Postal Service money orders.

Suskuk, later that day, took one of the money orders to the village store in Tuluksak and cashed it. Following the investigation troopers identified Suskuk and placed him under arrest on charges of Burglary II, Theft II, Forgery III, Fraudulent Use of an Access Device and Criminal Mischief.

He was jailed at the Public Safety Office Jail pending arraignment.





