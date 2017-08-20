Tuluksak Teacher Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Alaska Native News Aug 20, 2017.

A 7th grade teacher at the Yupiit School District was arrested following a nine-count indictment handed down by a grand jury.

Prosecutors asked the public to help them locate 37-year-old John Paul Donald Douglas following the issuing of a $50,000 plus court-approved third party custodian warrant as a result of that indictment.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation Technical Crimes Unit and the Bethel Violent Offenders Unit report that Douglas was arrested at his home in Tuluksak at 12:30 pm on Saturday on one count of Distributing Child Pornography and eight counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Prosecutors say that Douglas used peer-to-peer file sharing software to download and share imagery of prepubescent females engaged in sex acts.

Douglas was transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center to await arraignment.





