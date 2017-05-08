Twin Rivers Man Dies in Chena Hot Springs Road Vehicle/Moose Collision

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
A Two Rivers man died from injuries at mile 12 of Chena Hot Springs Road, troopers reported on the trooper dispatch.
At 1:26 am on Sunday morning, troopers received reports of a vehicle/moose collision on the road. The investigation found that the driver, 50-year-old Larry Woods and his passenger, Edith Woods, 53, both of Two Rivers, were traveling at a high rate of speed on the road when they collided with a moose.
L. Woods did not survive the impact and was pronounced deceased at the scene.