Two 97-Year-Old Rhode Island Twins Die in Freezing Cold Saturday Morning

Alaska Native News Mar 6, 2017.

Two sisters born the same day 97 years ago, died together over the weekend in Barrington, Rhode Island, news reports coming from Rhode Island are reporting.

According to reports, Martha Williams and her sister, Jean Haley, who were best friends throughout their lives, died from what investigators believe was hypothermia on Saturday.

They had been last seen by their younger sister earlier on Friday evening when they had dinner together.

The twin sisters were found 25 feet from each other, Martha Williams is thought to have fallen while walking to her car in the bitter cold on Friday night. She was found by a neighbor at the rear of her vehicle. Jean Haley was found by the same neighbor in the open garage, where it is believed that she tripped over a rug as she was going to call for help.

Nothing was missing from either of the sisters, or from the premises, leading investigators to think that no foul play was involved in their deaths. Instead police say “extreme cold temperatures that evening may have been a factor.”

Both women were taken to the Rhode Island Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.





