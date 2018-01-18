Two Arrested after Eagle’s Nest Disturbance Call

Alaska Native News Jan 18, 2018.

After responding to a disturbance call at an Eagle’s Nest address in Wasilla, troopers would make two arrests, the trooper dispatch revealed.

When troopers got on scene at approximately 10:30 pm on Tuesday, they began an investigation then report that 34-year-old Amelia Andrew, after warnings, “created a hazardous condition for troopers.” As a result, she was arrested for remand until sober.

As troopers continued their investigation, a man, later identified as 27-year-old Yako Andrew, jumped into a window at the premises, making a lot of noise when he did so. When questioned, Y Andrew gave troopers false information. He was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and providing false information.





When his real identity was revealed, troopers would find that Yako Andrew had outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear for Theft I x2, Theft II x5, and Robbery I. Y. Andrew was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held on $18.000 bail.