Two Arrested after Eluding Suspect Pulls into Houston Residence

Alaska Native News Jul 13, 2017.

Stolen vehicles were recovered and two suspects were arrested at a residence after a car and foot chase ended at a Corn Street home in Houston on Wednesday.

Troopers attempted a traffic stop on a 1971 Chevy pick up near mile 54 of the Parks Highway following a REDDI call-in at 45 minutes after midnight early Wednesday morning.

Instead of coming to a stop, the driver of the pick up, who was later identified as 48-year-old Kevin Marshall Wheeler, sped away, and a short pursuit by troopers was initiated. The truck stopped at a Corn Street residence in Houston, and Wheeler took off on foot.

Troopers soon had Wheeler in custody, and an investigation into his criminal history was initiated. It was found that Wheeler had a felony, no-bail warrant issued against him for violating his conditions of probation on previous charges of Assault III x2 Assault II, Assault IV, Harming a police K9, Theft II x2, and False Information.

Troopers opened an investigation and located two stolen vehicles on the property of the residence.

As they continued, troopers would find another suspect, 33-year-old Steven Lee Bennett, of Wasilla, “cowering in the crawl space.” A check of Bennett’s criminal background would find that he was in violation of his probation on the original charge of Theft II.

Both Wheeler and Bennett were placed under arrest and transported to Palmer, where they were remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.

The investigation into the two stolen vehicles is continuing.





