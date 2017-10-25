Two Arrested During Wasilla Welfare Check, Stolen Truck Returned to Owner

Alaska Native News Oct 25, 2017.

A Wednesday morning welfare check in Wasilla resulted in the arrest of two Anchorage residents at an address on Homebuilt Circle, the trooper dispatch reported.

AST responded to a Homebuilt Circle address at 10:30 am on Wednesday morning. When they arrived at that location, they discovered a 2017 Ford F-150 that had been reported stolen in Anchorage parked nearby.

During the welfare check, they located two people, 36-year-old David Gonzales, and 27-year-old Misty Domanich, hiding under a bed in an effort to escape detection. When troopers did a background check on the two individuals, they found that each of them had felony warrants issued for their arrest.

Both were arrested on the warrants and transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility where they were remanded.

AST is continuing the investigation into the stolen truck. The pickup was returned to the registered owner.





