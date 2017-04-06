Two Arrested for Burglary at Fairbanks Extended Stay Parking Lot

Alaska Native News Apr 6, 2017.

Troopers made short work of a burglary/break-in investigation on Wednesday evening after receiving a call from the area of Old Airport Road and Airport Way.

Troopers immediately responded to the Extended Stay parking lot near the airport at just before 8 pm on Wednesday evening and contacted two suspects identified as Renee Santos, age 24 and Ivan Klous, age 37, both of Fairbanks.

The ensuing investigation found that, Santos and Klous, who were both identified at the scene by witnesses, broke out a window in a motorhome and made entry.

Both suspects were charged with Burglary I. Additionally, Santos was charged with Criminal Mischief V, and Klous was found to have four outstanding arrest warrants for Driving While License Revoked, Violating Conditions of Release, Criminal Mischief V, Driving Under the Influence, and Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test.

Klous and Santos were transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center, ,where they were remanded.





