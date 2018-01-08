Two Arrested in Fairbanks after Assault Call

Alaska Native News Jan 8, 2018.

A call reporting an assault in Fairbanks resulted in the arrest of two individual, one from Fairbanks and the other from the community of Mountain Village early Saturday morning, troopers reported.

At 3:41 am, a woman called in to report that she had been assaulted by her fiancee. Troopers responded and after an investigation, arrested Gene Brown, age 58, of Fairbanks on charges of Assault III and IV.

While investigating at the scene, troopers also contacted 27-year-old Antony Bean of Mountain Village. A background check found that Bean was on felony probation on the charge of criminally negligent homicide and was not to consume alcohol and be in a residence where alcohol was being consumed. Bean was arrested at the request of the probations office.





Both men were transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and remanded there. Both were held without bail.