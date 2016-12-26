Two Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 41-Year-Old Anchorage Man

Alaska Native News Dec 26, 2016.

The 33rd homicide in Anchorage was recorded on Saturday morning after a shooting in the Gaslight parking lot at closing time at approximately 3 am.

According to the Anchorage Police Department report, 41-year-old James Moren was shot and killed by an acquaintance after leaving the downtown bar.

The investigation revealed that surveillance cameras captured footage as David Dennis, age 36, drove to the back parking lot and provided 46-year-old Roy Schauer with a firearm just prior to the shooting. Cameras also showed the victim and Schauer were together in the bar before Moren left with Schauer behind him.





After shooting Moren two to three times, Schauer attempted to flee in a silver pickup. But, officers on foot patrol were alerted to the shots, and managed to stop Schauer before he did so. When searched, police would find the firearm, a .45 cal. Glock, believed to have been used to kill Moren, in the vehicle near the driver’s side.

Dennis and Schauer have both been arrested and jailed without bail on charges of Murder I and II. They were arraigned in court on Sunday.

The area between 3rd and 4th and G and H Streets were closed as police conducted their investigation.





