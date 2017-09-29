Two Arrested in Mountain View with Stolen Vehicle, Credit Cards, Checkbooks, and Licenses

Alaska Native News Sep 29, 2017.

After receiving a report of a stolen vehicle, Anchorage police responded to the 800-block of North Flower Street in Mountain View and saw a white 2006 Chevy Silverado parked in a driveway of a residence there.

They observed to men removing items from the vehicle. Police checked and found that the vehicle was in fact stolen and moved in to contact the two men. They two men, identified as Travis King, age 29, and Kennedy Tali, age 33, were placed under arrest for vehicle theft.

During the investigation at the scene, police would discover items that included credit cards, checkbooks, vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses that had been taken from other stolen vehicles.

The owner of the stolen vehicle was contacted and they came to the scene and recovered their vehicle.

In addition to the vehicle theft charge, King and Tali face multiple further charges.





