Two Arrested in Seward Highway Traffic Stop, Jailed on Multiple Charges

Alaska Native News Mar 1, 2017.

The Alaska Bureau of Highway Patrol snagged up two Anchorage residents on felony charges and warrants in a routine traffic stop on Monday morning, the trooper dispatch divulged on Tuesday.

At 10:45 am on Monday morning, the Bureau of Highway Patrol pulled over “a 1998 Toyota Camry for a moving violation near mile 112 of the Seward Highway,” troopers report.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were contacted by troopers and identified as 47-year-old Marilyn Kay Lee and passenger 56-year-old Willie K. Jackson, both of Anchorage.

When asked, Jackson initially gave troopers false information as to his identity, but when investigated, he would be correctly identified. The investigation further found that he was the subject of “an outstanding no bail US Marshal arrest warrant for a probation/parole violation and escape,” troopers stated.

When arrested, it would be found that Jackson was also in possession of drugs and weapons, and so was charged with Illegal possession and distribution of Drugs and possession of a firearm.

Lee was also arrested for possession and distribution of drugs and possession of a firearm.

Between the two, 12 charges were leveled for MICS II, MICS IV (X7), MIW II (X2), NVOL, False Information, and the US Marshal arrest warrant.

Both were transported to Anchorage and remanded to the Anchorage Jail.

Jackson was held without bail for the warrant, and further bail was set on the other charges at $5,000 cash/corporate and $5,000 cash performance bond. Lee’s bail was set at $2,500 cash corporate.





