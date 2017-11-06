Two Arrested on Multiple Charges after Soldotna Open-Line 911 Call

Alaska Native News Nov 6, 2017.

During the early morning hours on Saturday, AST received an open-line 911 call from a home on Poppy Ridge Road in Soldotna and responded to the address at 1:23 am.

Upon their arrival, troopers found a damaged vehicle with license plates that did not belong to the vehicle that was identified as stolen, parked at the residence.

When they began an investigation at the address, they found that the door had been forced open. Troopers contacted 59-year-old Kenneth Opel and 31-year-old Donna Juliussen, both of whom were in the home. The investigation found that both were in the house illegally.

During the investigation, Opel initially misidentified himself to the officers. During contact, both Opel and Juliussen were found to be in possession of controlled substances.

Both suspects were placed under arrest on charges of Burglary I, Vehicle Theft I x2, Criminal Mischief III, IV and V, Improper Use of Evidence of Registration, and Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances. Juliussen was additionally charged with Resisting Arrest.





When Opel’s true identity was revealed, it was found to have an outstanding $5,000 felony arrest warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions. Subsequently, Opel was also charged with False Information.

Both were transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.