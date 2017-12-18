Widgetized Section

Two Arrested on Murder Charges in Jim Creek Homicide

Alaska Native News Dec 18, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers report that  they have made arrests in the death of 36-year-old Weston Gladney, who was discovered dead on the trail near Sullivan Avenue and Caudill Road on December 2nd.

Following an investigation, Gladney’s death was determined to be a homicide, and after a two-week investigation, troopers have announced two arrests in connection with his death.

Troopers have identified 56-year-old Brian Scheele and 27-year-old Helen Them, both of Anchorage, were arrested at approximately 1:15 pm on Friday. Both have been charged with Murder I.

Both were remanded to the Anchorage Jail as the investigation continues.


