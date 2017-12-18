Two Arrested on Murder Charges in Jim Creek Homicide

- Home
Alaska State Troopers report that they have made arrests in the death of 36-year-old Weston Gladney, who was discovered dead on the trail near Sullivan Avenue and Caudill Road on December 2nd.
Following an investigation, Gladney’s death was determined to be a homicide, and after a two-week investigation, troopers have announced two arrests in connection with his death.
Troopers have identified 56-year-old Brian Scheele and 27-year-old Helen Them, both of Anchorage, were arrested at approximately 1:15 pm on Friday. Both have been charged with Murder I.
Both were remanded to the Anchorage Jail as the investigation continues.