Two Arrested on Murder Charges in Jim Creek Homicide

Alaska Native News Dec 18, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers report that they have made arrests in the death of 36-year-old Weston Gladney, who was discovered dead on the trail near Sullivan Avenue and Caudill Road on December 2nd.

Following an investigation, Gladney’s death was determined to be a homicide, and after a two-week investigation, troopers have announced two arrests in connection with his death.

Troopers have identified 56-year-old Brian Scheele and 27-year-old Helen Them, both of Anchorage, were arrested at approximately 1:15 pm on Friday. Both have been charged with Murder I.

Both were remanded to the Anchorage Jail as the investigation continues.





