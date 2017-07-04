Two Bodies Discovered on Hillside Drive, APD Investigation Continues

Alaska Native News Jul 4, 2017.

Anchorage police say they have opened an investigation, after discovering two bodies at a Hillside residence, but, say that there is currently no public safety threat to the community.

APD responded to a residence on the 11000-block of Hillside Drive on Sunday, after receiving a welfare check at that location. They checked the residence on Sunday evening, to find no one at home.

After receiving a second call on Monday and conducted another security check, they found nothing amiss, but, expanded their search of the property. In short time, as they looked through the residence’s property, they discovered two bodies in the woods behind the garage.

APD says that the State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy in an effort to determine the positive identification of the remains and the exact cause of death.

APD reports that the investigation is still in the preliminary stages.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





