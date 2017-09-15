Two Burglars Nabbed Trying to Burglarize Peninsula Tool Rental Business

Alaska Native News Sep 15, 2017.

Soldotna-based AST say they “responded to suspicious circumstances at Sterling Tool Rental,” at 11:51 pm on Thursday night and apprehended two suspects.

According to their report, they were informed that two males were attempting to break into the tool rental business. When they arrived on the scene, the two suspects fled into the woods. Troopers were able to successfully apprehend the two men in the woods near the business. They were identified as Palmer Soldotna Zachary Boyle, age 29, and Palmer resident John Devries, age 25.

Both suspects were charged with Criminal Trespass I, Attempted Burglary II and attempted theft IV. Boyle was additionally charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II and DUI.

“Both Boyle and Devries were transported to Wildwood Pretrial Facility and their vehicle was towed from the scene. Boyle was held without bail,” the trooper dispatch stated.





