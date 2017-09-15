Two Die in Richardson Highway Two-Vehicle Crash

Alaska Native News Sep 15, 2017.

Two men died as the result of a two-vehicle crash near mile 353 of the Richardson Highway, ASST revealed.

Troopers responded to the scene on the highway at 6:30 pm on Thursday and opened an investigation and spoke to witnesses into the fatal crash after receiving calls reporting the collision.

Their investigation revealed that the driver of a 2015 Kia RIO was traveling eastbound, when he impacted a 2000 Volkswagen Jetta that “was crossing the divided highway from the south side to the north side,” colliding with the driver’s side door, troopers reported.

The collision took the lives of both drivers. AST has yet to reveal the identities of the two crash victims.

The wreckage blocked one lane of each lane of travel, but, traffic remained unimpaired.

AST will release the names of those involved following the notification of next of kin.

Investigators are continuing their investigation.





