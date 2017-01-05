Two Fairbanks Homes a Block Apart Burglarized as Occupants Slept

Alaska Native News Jan 5, 2017.

Alaska State troopers are investigating two burglaries just a street apart in Fairbanks, that occurred on the night of January 4th, or the early morning hours of January 5th, while the occupants slept in their homes, the trooper dispatch reported.

Troopers received the first report at 4:49 am on Thursday morning from a residence on York Street. In that burglary, the suspect entered the home through an unlocked door, walked past a person sleeping in the living room, and stole cash from the home.

In the second burglary, reported at approximately 7 am on Thursday, one block away on Bishop Circle, it was reported that someone entered the home through an unlocked door as the people inside slept.

In that burglary, the suspect or suspects walked past a sleeping person to steal a cell phone that was next to them, other electronic devices, and four handguns.

Troopers have not said if the two burglaries are connected.

Troopers are asking the public with any information in the two cases, to call them at 451-5100.

The investigation into the two burglaries is continuing, and troopers urge residents to keep their homes securely locked day and night.





