Two Fleeing Suspects on Richardson Highway Arrested on Various Charges

Alaska Native News Mar 2, 2018.

An early morning traffic stop turned into a foot chase in the woods outside of Fairbanks early this morning, troopers reported today.

Troopers attempted to pull over a vehicle for a moving violation at 2:18 am on Friday morning, but instead of pulling over, the driver sped away in an attempt to evade troopers on the Richardson Highway. The vehicle finally came to a stop and the two occupants in the vehicle got out and fled into the woods.

They did not get far, however. Fairbanks police and state troopers managed to locate both suspects. Both the driver, 39-year-old Vincent Nelson, and his passenger, who was also his brother, were taken into custody.

Vincent Nelson was arrested on charges of Vehicle Theft, Failure to Stop, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV, and an outstanding arrest warrant. His brother, Justin Nelson, was arrested on a no-bail warrant and Criminal Mischief V.

