Two Identified as Tuesday’s Sportsman’s Warehouse Robbery Suspects

Alaska Native News Feb 2, 2018.

The Anchorage Police Department revealed on Thursday that warrants have been issued and the two men responsible for the Sportsman’s Warehouse robbery on the Old Seward this Tuesday have been identified.

It was at 5:01 pm that APD was alerted of, and responded to a robbery at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on the Old Seward. Their investigation found that a suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Aarron Settje had shoplifted from the store. He was confronted outside of the store by store security and at that time shouted to his accomplice, later identified as 27-year-old Stephen Settje, who was waiting for him in a vehicle. S Settje emerged from the vehicle with a pistol that he proceeded to point at the security officer as A Settje got into the vehicle. Both then fled the scene.

It was found that A Settje has also been designated a person of interest in the homicide death of Kortez Brown on January 13th, and has five outstanding felony warrants and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

Aarron Settje is described as 5’11” tall with a weight of 230 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Stephen Settje description is given as 5’10″” and weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

If you have information regarding Aarron’s whereabouts, please call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





