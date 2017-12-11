Two in Stolen Vehicle Arrested Following Nikiski Traffic Stop

Alaska Native News Dec 11, 2017.

On Saturday, as troopers attempted to pull over a black Toyota 4-Runner in Nikiski, the vehicle, rather than stop, sped away from officers, before finally coming to a stop. As the vehicle came to a stop, the driver fled the scene on foot, leaving his passenger behind.

The investigation following the midnight traffic stop, would find that the vehicle was stolen, had its VIN removed, and was sporting a license plate that was not issued to the vehicle.

Troopers interviewed the passenger in the vehicle, identified as 42-year-old Dionne Cason, of Nikiski. Cason told troopers “she had no knowledge of who the driver was or the status of the vehicle,” AST reported.

After the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 29-year-old Jeremy Carroll, of Kenai, fled the vehicle, he was located after a search of the area. He was charged with Vehicle Theft I, Criminal Mischief III, Removal of Identification Marks, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Failure to Stop for a Peace Officer I and Improper Use of Evidence of Registration.





Cason was also placed under arrest on charges of Hindering Prosecution I, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV, and Criminal Mischief V.

Both Carroll and Cason were transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.