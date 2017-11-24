Two in Wasilla Arrested after Scuffle with Troopers

Alaska Native News Nov 24, 2017.

A man and woman were arrested on assault and other charges after a disturbance call at an address off of quiet circle in Wasilla early Thanksgiving morning, the trooper dispatch divulged today.

Alaska State troopers responded to the quiet circle address at 2:13 AM on November 23 in response to a disturbance call.

Troopers contacted a male identified as 27-year-old Wasilla resident Chris Elving, and 22-year-old Wasilla resident Bernadette Myers. As troopers attempted to detain Elving, he violently resisted them. As he was doing so, Myers grabbed a hold of one of the troopers, ripping his jacket, and injuring the officer.

And that escalation was unfolding, Elving “produced a folding knife and activated the blade while advancing towards the injured Trooper.” As a second trooper at the scene pulled his Taser and deployed it on Elving, taking him down long enough to place him in custody.





Both perpetrators were placed under arrest, and transported to Palmer, is where they were remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility. Elving was charged with Assault on a Peace Officer III, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct. His bail was set at $20,000 and a Court-Approved Third Party Custodian. Myers was charged with Assault on a Peace Office IV and Resisting Arrest.

The injured officer was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and released.