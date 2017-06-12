Two Injured in Dual Motorcycle Crash on Parks Highway

Alaska Native News Jun 12, 2017.

Two motorcycles were totalled and the drivers treated for injuries following a collision on the Parks Highway near Wasilla on Sunday evening, it was revealed on the trooper dispatch on Monday morning.

According to the report, troopers were notified of the accident at 7:30 pm and they, along with Mat-Su Borough EMS and Fire responded to the scene on the Parks Highway near Hyder Road.

The investigation on-scene discovered that two riders were speeding and passing unlawfully, when 22-year-old Christopher P Brummer, on a 2014 Harley, clipped the rear of his companion rider’s 2005 Suzuki, causing both riders to crash. Both riders were thrown from their bikes ans sustained minor injuries. Both Brummer, and the other rider, Colton Z Symbol, age 21, were transported to the hospital from treatment of injuries.

