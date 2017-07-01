Two injured, RV Goes up in Flames on Parks Highway

Alaska Native News Jul 1, 2017.

An RV caught fire and the two occupants suffered injuries after an accident at mile 96 of the Parks Highway on Thursday afternoon, troopers reported.

A call went in to troopers at 3:59 pm on Thursday, reporting that an RV had left the roadway on the Parks and was smoking.

When AST and EMS arrived at the scene, they discovered that the RV had gone up in flames.

EMS transported 87-year-old Billy Badger and 84-year-old Sharron Badger to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The RV was a total loss.





