Two Nabbed at Wasilla Burglary Scene

Alaska State Troopers thwarted a burglary on Birch Road in Wasilla after receiving a call reporting a possible burglary in progress, the trooper dispatch reported Tuesday morning.
According to the report, troopers responded to a property on Birch Road at approximately 1:32 am after receiving a call reporting the possible burglary. When they arrived on scene, they discovered two suspects with burglary tools hiding on the property just outside of the residence.
One of the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Nicholas White, attempted to flee, but was quickly apprehended. In addition to burglary tools, White was also in possession of a concealable firearm which he failed to notify officers about.
Troopers also contacted and arrested 28-year-old James Oliveri, who was also in possession of burglary tools, and was also wanted on a Criminal Trespassing warrant.
Both White and Oliveri were charged with Criminal Trespass, Possession of Burglary Tools. White was further charged with Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct and Misconduct Involving Weapons V.
The duo was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility. White was held without bail, while Oliveri’s bail was set at $750.