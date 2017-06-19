Widgetized Section

Two Perish in Capsizing outside Resurrection Bay

Alaska Native News Jun 19, 2017.

Two boaters perished and two were taken to the Seward Hospital after an incident outside of Resurrection Bay on Saturday afternoon, it was reported on the trooper dispatch.

Alaska State Troopers in Seward were notified at 3:01 pm on Saturday afternoon, that a private fishing vessel outside of Resurrection Bay had capsized.

It was reported that four people were on board the vessel when the capsizing occurred. The US Coast Guard advised troopers that wo of the four drowned during the incident. AST revealed the names of the two fatalities as 53-year-old Benjamin Jimenez and 43-year-old Ferdinand Salvador, both of Anchorage. The remains of the two boaters were taken to the Seward Fire Department and their next of kin were notified.

The two survivors were treated for minor injuries at the Seward Hospital.

No further details are available.


