Two Persons of Interest Being Sought in Executive Suites Homicide

Alaska Native News Mar 15, 2017.

The Anchorage Police Department are now seeking to more individuals that they have identified as Persons of Interest in the March 8th killing of Craig Berumen II at the Executive Suites 4360 Spenard Road in West Anchorage.

Police are asking for 31-year-old Emma Alto, and 24-year-old Joseph Millard, to call APD at 786-8900, as they believe that the duo has information regarding the shooting.

Berumen was fatally shot during the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 8 at the hotel in Spenard. A 911 call went in to Anchorage police at 5:16 AM that morning.

Shots rang out and the victim jumped out of the window and into an SUV amid continuing bullets. He was driven only as far as the McDonald’s restaurant next door, at that point he tried to get out of the SUV, but collapsed and died as he attempted to do so.

After conducting interviews at the scene, police took interest in talking to 21-year-old Chaz Shanigan, who already had a felony arrest warrant for escape from the Cordova Center in mid-February, where he was doing jail time for his recent conviction of Vehicle Theft I, Reckless Driving, Failure to Stop at the Direction of an Officer, and Escape IV.

Officers would arrest Shanigan the next day when he returned scene of the crime. Although he had left the premises prior to police arrival, he was apprehended approximately a block away on Spenard Road and taken into custody.

Police say that Shanigan is currently in custody on the felony arrest warrant, but has not been charged with any crime in connection with the Executive Suites shooting.

APD is asking the public to come forward if they have any information regarding the homicide.





