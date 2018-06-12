Two Rescued by Helo-3 from Eska Creek Mouth

Alaska Native News Jun 12, 2018.

AST’s Helo-3 diverted while on the return leg of a separate rescue mission and plucked two stranded campers from the mouth of the Eska Creek on Monday evening, the trooper dispatch reported on Tuesday morning.

According to the report, two campers, Tatum Bertholl and Mikenzie Patz, both 18 and from Eagle River, reported being stranded on a sandbar at the mouth of the Eska Creek where it enters the Matanuska River after rising water made it impossible to escape the river.

The duo reported that after camping overnight with a friend, they became mired in the rising waters after getting stuck in the mud. They reported not being able to leave the scene either by foot or by vehicle.

When troopers arrived at the location, they too found that crossing to the stranded teens was too dangerous to attempt. They would call for additional assets and found that Helo-3 was airborne and returning from a separate rescue mission. That aircraft diverted and successfully rescue them from the sandbar.

After lifting the duo from the sandbar, they were transported to a private airfield in the area where they were met by family members.