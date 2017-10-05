Two Seriously Injured, One Arrested for DUI in Council Highway Rollover

Alaska Native News Oct 5, 2017.

Two people were seriously injured in a vehicle rollover at mile seven of the Council Highway in Nome and the driver was arrested on Tuesday, according to AST.

Troopers in Nome responded to the scene along the highway to find that while traveling on the highway after 6 pm on Tuesday, driver, 32-year-old Michael Hahn Jr, lost control of his vehicle and rolled.

The two passengers in Hahn’s vehicle suffered serious injuries in the rollover and were medevaced to Anchorage for treatment of their injuries.

On Wednesday morning, troopers contacted Hahn at his residence and placed him under arrest for DUI and two counts of Assault II. He was transported to Anvil Mountain and remanded there.





