Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Two Snow Machiners Dead in Aniak after Moose Collision

Alaska Native News Jan 22, 2018.

Two people in the community of Aniak are deceased following a collision with a moose there this weekend, troopers report.

According to the trooper dispatch, at 7 am on Saturday, AST received a report of two people near the basketball courts in Aniak off of Airport Boulevard. Aniak-based troopers, as well as the community’s Physician’s assistant and health aide, responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation at the scene determined that 28-year-old Charles Lang.,Jr, and 16-year-old Kayden Morgan were riding on a snow machine when they collided with a moose that came onto the road. They were thrown from their machine and died at the scene.


The moose was located a short distance to the impact area. It too was deceased.

The victim’s next of kin were notified of the incident. The investigation into the crash is continuing.

 

Related Articles:

Troopers Investigate Death of Anchorage Woman Found Dead on Kobuk/Shungnak Winter Trail One Dead and One Injured in Saturday Night Alakanuk Snow Machine Crash Lake Aleknagik. Image-Lake Aleknagik Web CamAleknagik Man Dies in Midnight Boating Incident 24-year-old Kevin Bradley died as a result of an ATV crash north of Unalakleet early Thursday. Image-Facebook ProfilesUnalakleet Man Dies in ATV Crash, AST Investigates