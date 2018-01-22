Two Snow Machiners Dead in Aniak after Moose Collision

- Home
Two people in the community of Aniak are deceased following a collision with a moose there this weekend, troopers report.
According to the trooper dispatch, at 7 am on Saturday, AST received a report of two people near the basketball courts in Aniak off of Airport Boulevard. Aniak-based troopers, as well as the community’s Physician’s assistant and health aide, responded to the scene.
The preliminary investigation at the scene determined that 28-year-old Charles Lang.,Jr, and 16-year-old Kayden Morgan were riding on a snow machine when they collided with a moose that came onto the road. They were thrown from their machine and died at the scene.
The moose was located a short distance to the impact area. It too was deceased.
The victim’s next of kin were notified of the incident. The investigation into the crash is continuing.