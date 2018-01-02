Two Snowmachine Trailers Damaged in Three Vehicle Parks Highway Accident

Alaska Native News Jan 2, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers responded to the scene of a three-vehicle collision and two trailers had to be towed from the scene on the Parks Highway on Monday night, according to the trooper report.

Troopers responded to the Parks Highway near Hyer Road at 8:30 pm on Monday and opened an investigation into a damage-only accident involving a 2003 Chevy Impala, a 2016 Ford pickup and a 2015 Toyota SUV.

According to troopers, the Impala hit extreme ice on the highway and lost control, striking a Ford pickup with a snowmachine trailer attached that was pulled off to the side of the road. The impact caused the trailer to detach from the pickup. A Toyota SUV with a double snowmachine trailer, traveling on the highway, crashed into the detached trailer.





While all three vehicles involved, were able to depart the scene following the investigation, the two snow machine trailers suffered debilitating damage and had to be towed from the scene by responding tow companies.