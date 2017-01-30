Two Suspects Arrested in Connection with Quebec City Mosque Shooting

- Home
Police in Quebec City, Canada say one man remains in custody following a deadly shooting at a mosque and that another man, who was detained as a suspect, is now being considered a witness. A court clerk earlier identified the two men as Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed el Khadir; but, it is not clear which one remains the suspect.
Six people were killed and eight others wounded late Sunday in the shooting, which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned as a “terrorist attack on Muslims.” Trudeau, who was traveling to Quebec City on Monday, said in a statement that his country values diversity and religious tolerance.
“Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country,” he said in his statement.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Superintendent Martin Plante said, “The investigation is a domestic investigation at this time.” He added police will gather more information and evidence, and then move forward.
The head of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center said people were gathered for evening prayers at the time of the shooting.
A police spokeswoman, Christine Coulombe, said the dead ranged in age from 35 to about 70.
U.S. President Donald Trump called Trudeau Monday to offer his condolences. Trudeau’s office said Trump offered to provide any assistance needed.
In June 2016, a pig’s head was left on the doorstep of the same mosque.
Source: VOA