Two Teens Injured, Gunman Dead in Maryland School Shooting

Alaska Native News Mar 20, 2018.

A shooting incident at the Great Mills High School in South Maryland has resulted in injuries to two students and the death of the gunman the St Mary’s County sheriff’s office is reporting Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, just before 8 am on Tuesday, a 14-year-old male teen and a 16-year-old female teen were injured by gunfire. The 14-year-old is reported to be in stable condition, while the teen girl is listed in critical condition. The male student is being treated at MedStar St Mary’s hospital, and the female was taken to MedStar, stabilized and transferred to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center.

A school resource officer, armed with a handgun, responded and discharged his weapon once at the gunman while the gunman fired once at the officer. The gunman was taken to a local hospital but would be declared deceased at 10:41 am. The officer was not injured.





The school was placed on lockdown and the students and teachers at the 1,600-student school were evacuated.

State troopers, ATF&E agents, and the FBI are at the scene assisting county officials with the incident.

The names of the victims and the gunman have yet to be released. No motive has been determined.

This is the 17th school shooting incident since January 1st.