Two Washington Men Busted with Meth coming into Ketchikan

Alaska Native News Nov 15, 2017.

The Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit in Ketchikan, a unit of the Alaska State Troopers, arrested two Washington men late last week after they were busted for possession approximately six ounces of methamphetamine.

The two Washington men, 26-year-old Steven Wiggins Jr. and Montoya Herron, were charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance after an investigation by SDEU, that was assisted by the Ketchikan International Airport police, the Ketchikan Police Department, and Ketchikan-based state troopers.

The two men, troopers say, flew in from Seattle with the six ounces intending to sell the drugs in the area. They estimated the value of the drugs at $133,600 (.125 grams@$100)





They two men were arrested and transported to the Ketchikan Correctional Center.