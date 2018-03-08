Two Wasilla Men Arrested Following Vehicle in the Ditch Incident

Alaska Native News Mar 8, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers report that they arrested 220-year-old men on warrants after receiving a call reporting a driver and passenger walking away from a single vehicle accident on the Parks Highway near Hyer Road early on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responded to the scene where the vehicle was in the ditch at 3:50 AM, then proceeded to the G&G Shell station where they located the former occupants of the vehicle and identified them as Dylan McKibbon and Conor Carvalho, both age 20 of Wasilla.

They would find that both men had warrants for their arrest for Failure to Comply with Conditions of Probation on the original charges of Robbery II. During their arrests, McKibbon was found to illegally be in possession of a firearm because of his convicted felon status.

Both men were transported to Palmer where they were remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility. McKibbon was held without bail, while Carvalho’s bail was set at $2,000 plus a court-approved third-party custodian.





