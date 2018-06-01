Two Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges after Trooper Response to Finger Lake Launch

- Home
A call into Wasilla-based troopers reporting a “suspicious running vehicle” parked in the boat launching area and blocking access to the launch at the Finger Lake State Park resulted in the arrest of two women on multiple charges early Thursday morning.
The call prompted an ASST response to that location at 6:23 am where troopers contacted three women. After positive identification and background checks, troopers detained 26-year-old Shalayna Barber after it was found she had an outstanding arrest warrant. As the investigation was carried out, a stolen weapon was located that resulted in troopers detaining 25-year-old Siokapesi Taliai for theft of a firearm as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Both women were arrested and transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility. During their booking at the facility, Barber was later charged with Promoting Contraband I for taking a deadly defensive weapon into the facility.
Bail was set for both women at $1,500 each.
